Elza “Al” Gabbard, age 94, husband of Ora Parrett Gabbard for 73 years, passed away Sunday, July 5th, 2020, at the V.A. Medical Center in Lexington. He was born March 12th, 1926, in Jackson County, Kentucky to the late Hubert and Cora Gabbard. Funeral services were on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Elam officiating. Burial followed in the Berea Cemetery with full military honors.
