By Leslie Barlow
Citizen Staff Writer
The Madison County Fiscal Court approved the purchase of a new fire tanker truck at its Sept. 26 meeting at the Madison County Courthouse.
Dustin Heiser said the Emergency Management Agency solicited bids for the new truck and one sealed bid from Atlantic Fire Emergency Incorporated was returned for the purchase of the new vehicle. The cost for the 2,500 gallon tandem-axle truck will be $534,722.
Heiser said $300,000 of the cost of the truck will be covered by the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEEP) grants. The county will pay the remaining balance upon delivery of the vehicle, which is expected in 24 months.
“The reason CSEPP is able to contribute some funds to this purchase is because one of the main things we need at our field decontamination sites is water supply,” he said. “We bring everything else to those sites but water is the only thing we must have to keep that facility running throughout an event. That is why tanker trucks are so important to our operation.”
Heiser said he worked alongside the fire department in designing the specifications of the truck that would be useful to both entities.
In other business, the court issued a proclamation proclaiming October to be Domestic Violence Awareness month. To honor the month, “These Hands Don’t Hurt” rally will be held Oct. 11 in front of the courthouse.
The court also proclaimed October to be Breast Cancer Awareness Month and kicked off Paint the Town Pink to raise money toward Breast Cancer research.
State Representative Bill Wesley told the court the state legislature is working with Madison County Superintendent David Gilliam to secure funding to place school resource officers (SROs) in every school in the county. Under House Bill 63 all schools in the state are required to have an SRO but the initial bill did not offer funding for the officers which has made it difficult for school districts to hire SROs.
Appointed Mark Ellis to the Valley View Ferry Board
Hired Hailey Cox as clerk in the finance office at a rate of $18 per hour beginning Sept. 28.
Hired Monica “Joy” Taylor to the position of animal control officer at a rate of $15 per hour beginning Oct. 6.
HIred William Gallagher as a general laborer for the road department at a rate of $14 per hour beginning Sept. 28.
Hired Clay White as GIS Manager for the IT Department at a salary of $75,000 beginning Sept. 27.
Judge-Executive Regan Taylor reminded the court about the annual Tox Away Day to remove household hazardous waste on Oct. 1. The free event will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Madison County Road Department South. For questions, contact the Solid Waste Department at (859) 624-4709.
Items Accepted:
Lighter Fluid – Thinners – Turpentine – Adhesives – Old Gasoline – Polishes – Kerosene – 2 Cycle Gasoline – Propane – Used Motor Oil – Lead Acid Batteries – Oil-Based Paints – Aerosols – Cyanides – Acids & Caustics – Drain Cleaners – Bleach – Household Cleaners – Rat Poisons – Fluorescent Bulbs – Pesticides – Insecticides – Fertilizers – Lawn Chemicals – Antifreeze – Fire Extinguishers – Ni-Cad Batteries – Pool Chemicals – Strong Chemicals – PCB Materials – Aluminum Paint – Reactives – Flammable Solids – Animal Repellant
NOT Accepted:
Asbestos —Appliances – Ammunition – Computers – Medical Waste – Tires – Solid Waste (Trash) – Air Conditioners – Refrigerators – Acetylene Cylinders – De-Humidifiers – Any Cylinders Not Listed – Unmarked Cylinders – Cylinders with Broken or Inoperable Valves – Business Waste – Latex Paint — Smoke Detectors — Pharmaceuticals
Please bring liquid items in the original container.
