When you have a band that houses three generations within, the talent, stories, and success are indescribable.
"Henry D" is a band that is constructed on not only family but a rare, raw gift. The band is made up of six members — Jason Henry (lead singer), John Henry (rhythm guitar, backup vocals), Seth Henry (lead guitar, backup vocals), Ronnie Duncan (lead guitar), Marshall Conner Duncan (keyboard) and Josh Harrison (drums).
To insight their uniqueness, the youngest band member is 16-years-old and the oldest is 70. Therefore, the band offers a sound that anyone at any age or stage in life can relate to. It all began around October of 2019.
“Me and my son Seth started it and then my Dad (John) moved here from Michigan and we all started playing together," Jason Henry said.
Most of the music Henry D covers is classic rock, but you can hear other genres intertwined as they also cover everything from, “The Boys are Back in Town” to Johnny Cash to Buddy Holly.
The group even performs original songs and are in the process of creating more in-house tunes.
Henry D has played for larger platforms like Barnes Mountain in Irvine and the KRC (Kentucky River Campground) located in Frankfort. During the KRC 4th of July festivities last year, the band had about 200 in attendance. During the warmer months, Henry D typically plays at the KRC campground around every weekend and are known to be their “house” band.
However, Henry D has also enjoyed playing smaller venues as well. The band has honestly gone out on their back deck and performed for their neighborhood in Richmond. For the band members, it is much more than entertaining people, it is about a connection.
“If you are a musician, you get addicted to performing," band member John Henry said. "It’s not so much gratifying, you just do something that brings happiness to so many. Playing music is not just entertaining people, but a feeling you can’t even describe to people.
"The songs we do are tough, some of them we are doing now, and with the very fact we can do them means we have the talent. They are not out of our reach. You know, the Beatles didn’t walk up to each other and say, ‘Hey, here we go.’ It took years to get their sound. We have come a long way.”
The talent stretches far and wide within the band members of Henry D. Lead guitarist, Ronnie Duncan delicately designs and constructs his own guitars which he plays with the band. Being handcrafted, the guitars give impeccable sound for their music as well as are beautiful unique works of art.
The two youngest band members, Marshall Conner Duncan (16) and Seth Henry (18) are credited for their distinct ear for music.
“A couple of years ago, I handed him (Seth) a guitar to tune and within 20 to 25 seconds he handed it back," John Henry said. "Sure enough, it was in tune. Until that time, I had never seen anyone tune a guitar so fast. He can hear it.”
With spring and summer creeping closer, contact Henry D about booking for events by calling Jason Henry at (859) 893-5804.
