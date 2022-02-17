It all began in the fall of 2020, a friendship spiraled into the creation of the “Kentucky Bourbon Trailers” band. Callie Northern, lead singer and fiddle player, said, “That’s kind of how we got started. Basically, we were just a couple of really good buddies who decided hey we all play music, and there isn’t really a reason why we shouldn't play music together as a group.”
Kentucky Bourbon Trailers continued to add band members until February of 2021, completing their unique Americana mixed sound with a mandolin. The band is made up of five members: Northern (lead vocals and fiddle), Will Padgett (lead guitar and vocals), Jim Stites aka 'Big Fiddle' (Bass), Matthew Lorimer (mandolin and vocals), and Michael Mullins (cajon, box drum). Northern said, “When we were growing, we wanted to also grow that musical aspect of it too. Because we had the fiddle, the guitar, and the bass which is a really nice trio. We were starting to play some of these bigger venues so we kind of felt like we needed some more percussion involved.”
The band’s distinct sound is unlike any other, Northern describes it as, “Americana mixed with a little bluegrass, mixed with folk. You know, it’s kind of a twist on everything.”
“We take a lot of modern songs like pop songs or country songs or whatever and we put like a string band twist on them," she said. "So, they sound a lot different than how you hear them on the radio, we make them our own. We write original music as well. We do kind of a variety of different things to set us apart from other bands.”
The Kentucky Bourbon Trailers have played a wide variety of venues and events across central Kentucky.
“I always like to tell people, we are the kind of band that will play for your bar on a Saturday night and then we will come play a church service on Sunday morning," Northern said. "We can switch it around.”
For Northern, her link to music hooked at a young age and “started playing when I was eight."
"My Dad bought me a fiddle when I was seven," she said. "I messed around with it for a year before he started me in lessons. And I just continued to play after that. I used to play with my Dad a lot, kind of like a father/daughter duo.”
Recently, the “Kentucky Bourbon Trailers” was nominated for "Best Bluegrass Band" at the Lexington Music Awards. The group was honored to be nominated for the prestigious title.
Locally, citizens can catch the Kentucky Bourbon Trailers every other Thursday at El Mejor Mexican restaurant in Richmond, as well as about once a month at the Madison Gardens restaurant also located in Richmond.
With warmer weather on its way, the band will be booking more events. If citizens are interested in more information on the Kentucky Bourbon Trailers unique sound, or if they have availability for an upcoming event, please check out their Facebook page: Kentucky Bourbon Trailers, and you can also email them at kentuckybourbontrailersband@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.