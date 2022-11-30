Eastern Kentucky University has selected Eric Scott to be the Associate Vice President (AVP) for Communication and Marketing. Scott will oversee the daily operations of the Office of Communications and Brand Management (CBM) including brand identity, marketing, design, digital content, crisis communication and public relations. The position is effective Thursday, Dec. 1.
Scott earned his undergraduate degree in communications and marketing from the University of Kentucky. He holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Western Kentucky University and an associate degree in criminal justice from the FBI Headquarters/University of Virginia. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in communication leadership.
His commitment to public service is seen through his leadership position within the City of Berea as chief of police and in his various public safety positions with the University of Kentucky Police Department. In addition, his experience as a collegiate athlete at the University of Kentucky, his university public safety background, his time working in the National Football League (NFL) as a professional player with the Tennessee Titans and his entrepreneurial experience leading numerous startups bring both higher education and communication experience to EKU.
His collaborative work with the City of Berea and EKU’s Criminal Justice program encouraging high school students to look at law enforcement careers, his experience in developing protection plans for notable dignitaries including former President Bill Clinton, and his understanding of the needs of prospective students through his work as an assistant football coach at Madison Southern High School provides invaluable experience to the Office of CBM.
He has been honored as the 2019 Glover Foundation Honoree and nominated as a NOBLE (National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives) by Lexington Metro Police Chief Lawrence Weathers. He was also recognized as a 2017 Up and Coming Leaders to Lead Big Business.
Scott lives in Madison County with his wife, Veronica Scott, and their daughters, Victoria, Madison, and Olivia.
