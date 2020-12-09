Citizen obituary

Ernest Jackson “Spot” Jennings of Cartersville, Kentucky, passed on to our Lord and Savior on Nov. 25 at the Hospice Care Center in Hazard.

Due to the pandemic, a private visitation will be held for family members on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Lakes Funeral Home, limited to 25 persons. A private burial will follow at the Robinson Cemetery in Cartersville with full military honors.

Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

