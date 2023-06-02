The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted just before 8:00 a.m. Friday, June 2 by the Maysville Police Department advising Tyler J. Blevins had been arrested. He was arrested for Escape 2nd degree and lodged in the Mason County Detention Center.
On Thursday, Blevins walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center just before 6 a.m. Blevins was serving a sentence for Trafficking Methamphetamine, 2nd Degree, Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and burglary 1st degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.