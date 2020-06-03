CItizen obituary 2

Mrs. Estelle Ann Park Bayer, 72, the wife of Benjamin J. Bayer, passed away early Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020.

Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at The First Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Wright and Rev. Laney Mofield officiating. You may watch this service via a Live-Stream Webcast recording at www.cpcfh.com Private family interment was in the Richmond Cemetery. 

To plant a tree in memory of 72 Estelle Ann Park Bayer, Richmond as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you