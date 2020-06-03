Mrs. Estelle Ann Park Bayer, 72, the wife of Benjamin J. Bayer, passed away early Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020.
Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at The First Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Wright and Rev. Laney Mofield officiating. You may watch this service via a Live-Stream Webcast recording at www.cpcfh.com Private family interment was in the Richmond Cemetery.
