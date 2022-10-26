Mr. Eugene Burns, 86, of Nancy Kentucky, formerly of Richmond, passed away early Thursday morning, October 20, 2022, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.
Mr. Burns was born on October 4, 1936, in Leslie County Kentucky and was the son of the late Pleasie & Mae Jones Burns. He was a builder and a farmer and served his country in the Kentucky National Guard. Mr. Burns loved fishing and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the Knob Lick Baptist Church.
Survivors include: his wife of 55 years, Barbara Hiatt Burns; his children, Stacy Gene Burns (Lisa), Mark Jason Burns, and Eugenia Maxaline Burns Chaney; one sister, Virginia Burns Dennis (Billy); one brother, Burley Burns; 6 grandchildren, Joshua Eugene Burns (Bailey), Savannah Dawn Samples (Eric), Stacy Alan Burns, Reagan Nycole Burns, Jeri Ann Chaney, and Jena Mae Chaney; 4 great-grandchildren, Kylee Dawn Samples, Sawyer Lucas Samples, Judah Cole Samples, and Adalynn Rose Samples; an aunt whom he loved, Wilma Jean Jones Woods; one brother-in-law, Virgil Weddle; and a special friend of the family Cassie Webb.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: one son, Curtis Wayne Burns; one sister, Maxaline Weddle; and one brother, Bobby Gene Burns.
Funeral Services were conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, W. Main St., Richmond. Rev. Jerry Holland officiated and burial follow in the Madison County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers were Joshua Eugene Burns, Stacy Alan Burns, Steve Chaney, Virgil Burns, John Dennis and Marty Sizemore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.