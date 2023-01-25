Eula Frances Reed, 84, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023. Frances is preceded in death by her parents Marvin & Martha Brown (King), her loving husband Joe Reed, her son Joey Reed, Daughter Lisa Reed and Granddaughter Billie Jo Baker. Frances is survived by her son James Brown, Grandsons Rick Reed (Abra), Michael Griffo (Halley) Granddaughter Ginger Sparks, Great Grandchildren Maegen Perry (Marshall), Travis Wilkins Jr. (Olivia), Aziah Reed, Anton Reed, Avian Reed, Abram Reed, Romie Griffo, Shiloh Griffo, Great Great Grandchildren Billie Perry, Anistasia Johnson, Eden Johnson, Adrianna Wilkins, Jaxon Wilkins, Creed Wilkins and baby Della Wilkins arriving soon. Frances loved children and devoted her life to raising her Children, Grandchildren, Great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending the last years of her life being able to live with Rick and watching the boys grow. She was the kindest and most giving person you could ever imagine. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, January 28th, 2023, at the Bethel Baptist Church Family Life Center in Berea Kentucky. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown OH 45327. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com
