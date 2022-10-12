Eula Jane Abney, 87, of Berea, passed away at the Terrace Nursing Facility on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
Eula was born in Rockcastle County, Kentucky. She was the 13th child born to the late Morgan and Ida Abney. She was a homemaker and member of Valley Baptist Church. In her free time, she enjoyed spending as much time with her family as possible.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death to two sons, Lonnie Joe Bullens and Danny Dale Abney; and her twelve siblings, William Stanley Abney, Everett Abney, Cecil Abney, Robert Abney, Hobert Abney, Elijah Abney, Evelyn Bullens, Flossie Peters, Ellie McCracken, Myrtle Adams, Annie McCracken, and Thelma Phillips.
She is survived by her son, Michael Abney, and his wife Sandy; one granddaughter, Amanda “Mandy” Clark; and two great granddaughters, Hannah Clark and Hailey Clark.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Friday, October 7, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home. Bro. Cecil Burns officiated and burial followed in the Davis-Witt Cemetery.
Lakes Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.