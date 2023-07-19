Euzenith Sowers, 98, of Richmond, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington following a short illness.
He was born in a log house in the Buckeye Section of Garrard County on July 6, 1925, the son of the late Robert Lee and Lou Annie Murphy Sowers. He moved into Madison County to Barnes Mill Road when he was three years old and has lived there for 95 years. During that time, he farmed the Murphy family farm which has been in his family since 1911. He was a Veteran of World War II, a graduate of Kirksville High School and received instruction for certification as an EMT. Euzenith served as Assistant Cashier of the Farmers Bank of Kirksville which became the Richmond Bank for 26 years. He, then, worked as an EMT with the Madison Co. Ambulance from which he retired.
For several years he and his wife, Christine, worked on remodeling another home they purchased on Barnes Mill Road and finally moved there in 1990. In 1991, they opened Barnes Mill Bed and Breakfast and enjoyed entertaining their guests with delicious home cooked food and conversation. They entertained people from all over the world from High-Ranking Officials, World Famous Children’s Choir Conductors, Opera Singers, and Motorcycle Riders.
Euzenith enjoyed travelling, especially spending time in Florida. He was a collector of antiques and enjoyed refinishing furniture. He served his Lord in various capacities through the Kirksville Baptist Church and Unity Baptist Church. Currently, he was the oldest member of the Madison Lodge F. & A. M. No. 183 in Kirksville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Stevens Sowers, a sister, Eleanor Hunt and a son-in-law, Dennis Lawrence.
Survivors include his daughter, Sharon Lawrence Osborne and her husband, Gary, of Richmond; two grandchildren, Chris Osborne and Dana Winchester; three great-grandchildren, Katie Winchester Sayre (Cam), Kara Locke (Christopher) and J. D. Winchester; a brother-in-law, James Lester Stevens; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Funeral Services wereconducted on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Unity Baptist Church. Bro. Bill Fort and Bro. John Cravens officiated. Burial followed in Richmond Cemetery.
Combs, Parsons and Collins Funeral Home in Richmond was in charge of arrangements.
