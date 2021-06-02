Eva Mae Richmond Reed, 95, Berea died Saturday, May 29, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital Main in Lexington. She was a life-long resident of Madison County born July 21, 1925 daughter of the late Thurman and Addie Croucher Richmond, a homemaker and attended Galilee Baptist Church.
Eva was very family-oriented and extremely proud of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her fifth generation great-great grandchildren. She loved to cook, quilt, crotchet, sew and travel. When a trip was mentioned, she was ready to go.
Survivors include 4 children Jean Gabbard (Woody), Vernon Reed (Janice), Linda Goodrich (Larry), Kenneth Reed; 9 grandchildren Gail Richmond, Deborah Brumback (Jason), Jennifer Gabbard, Keith Goodrich, Lisa Northern (Dwight), Regina Sheffer (Benji), April Jones (Mike), Keith Taylor (Rhonda), Taunya Marcum; 13 great grandchildren Shaun Abney, Amanda Abney, Tiffany McCuddy (Chase), Ben Wolfe (Amanda), Colton Goodrich (Emily), Shelby Dezarn, Kamryn Goodrich, Andy Northern, Houston Sheffer, Allison Collins, Branson Jones, Addisyn Marcum, Brayvan Brumback; 11 great-great grandchildren Makayla, Macy, Molly, Morgan, Madison, Harrison, Harper, Bentley, Makenna, Makenzie, Cayden; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Otis Reed; daughter-in-law Donna May Reed; granddaughter Kim Gabbard Hilton; siblings Elmer Richmond, Andy Richmond, Bert Richmond, Jane Draut.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Reppert Funeral Home. Bro. Dwight Northern officiated and burial followed in the Berea Cemetery. Pallbearers were Andy Northern, Houston Sheffer, Ben Wolfe, Colton Goodrich, Keith Taylor and Blake Davis.
