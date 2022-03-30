Evelyn Joyce Ballard, 66, wife of 43 years to Michael “Mickey” Wayne Ballard, passed away Sunday March 27, 2022, at Baptist Health Lexington.
Memorial Services will be 7 p.m. Friday April 1, 2022, at the Richmond House of Prayer, 330 Mule Shed Lane Richmond, with Pastor Owen Moody and Pastor Dylan Ballard officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. at the church.
Davis & Powell Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
