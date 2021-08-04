Evelyn Mae Marcum Abrams, 90, widow of the late Bobby L. Abrams, passed away Sunday August 1, 2021, at her residence in Berea.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday August 5, 2021, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with funeral services 1 p.m. Friday August 6, 2021, at the funeral home. Minister Rick Fulton will be officiating. You may view the service live from the funeral home website www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com Burial will follow in the Berea Cemetery.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
