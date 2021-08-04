Evelyn Mae Marcum Abrams

Evelyn Mae Marcum Abrams, 90, widow of the late Bobby L. Abrams, passed away Sunday August 1, 2021, at her residence in Berea. 

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday August 5, 2021, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with funeral services 1 p.m. Friday August 6, 2021, at the funeral home. Minister Rick Fulton will be officiating. You may view the service live from the funeral home website www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com Burial will follow in the Berea Cemetery. 

Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Aug 5
Visitation
Thursday, August 5, 2021
6:00PM-8:00PM
Davis & Powell Funeral Home, LLC
616 Chestnut Street
Berea, KY 40403
Aug 6
Service
Friday, August 6, 2021
1:00PM
Davis & Powell Funeral Home, LLC
616 Chestnut Street
Berea, KY 40403
