After waiting more than an hour and a half for her date, one young lady decided she had been stood up. So, she changed from her best dress back into her pajamas and slippers, fixed herself some popcorn and plopped down on the couch for an evening in front of the television.
She had hardly gotten settled in when the doorbell rang. She opened the door, and there stood her date.
He took one look at her and grumbled, “I’m two hours late … and you’re still not ready?”
I’m sure you’ve noticed that some people are always behind schedule, living out the old saying, “better late than never.”
You know, that old saying is especially true in spiritual terms. It’s always best to give our hearts and lives to Jesus when we’re young, but some people tend to put off that most important decision for years. The danger is that those folks might put it off too long and end up going into eternity without Jesus.
I’ve been noticing a trend in the last few years of senior citizens making late-life decisions to follow Christ. The baby boomer generation that had pushed spiritual matters aside in their younger days have reached the senior years and are realizing something is missing in their lives. That something actually is someone – Jesus.
We’re seeing these folks turn to Christ in their 60’s and 70’s, and we’re hearing them say, “I only wish I had accepted Jesus sooner.”
Well, it’s better late than never. In fact, the Lord was careful to make that clear to us in a number of places in the Bible. For example, the repentant thief on the cross became a believer only a short time before he closed his eyes in death.
In another instance, Jesus told about a farmer who went out to hire workers. In so doing, he did something many people might consider unfair; he provided the same pay to everyone, whether they’d worked since morning light or whether they came very late in the evening. The point to that story is that whether we come to Christ as children, in the mornings of our lives, or whether we come to Christ as senior citizens, in the evenings of our lives, we’ll all enjoy the beauty of heaven.
I was thinking about the day that Jesus fed the 5,000. You may recall, there were a dozen baskets of leftovers after everyone had finished eating. I have heard many varied reasons why the Lord arranged to have leftovers. One that blesses my heart is that Jesus was prepared for any late arrivals.
It’s never too late to come to Jesus.
———
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
