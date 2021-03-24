Madison Southern High School standout senior Samantha Cornelison shows off the 44th District Championship trophy as her teammates celebrate in the background after the Lady Eagles defeated rival Madison Central 40-32 to claim its second title in the past three years. Southern (18-6) defeated Great Crossing 49-44 in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament Monday night and was scheduled to play Lafayette Wednesday night at Eastern Kentucky’s McBrayer Arena. For more on the game, see page A15.
