Bruce Fraley 2021

Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley

Because of the ongoing pandemic, Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley has signed an executive order extending the filing deadline and due date for payments for the occupational license fees on net profits from April 15 until May 17.

"This order shall remain in effect until terminated by the issuance of another executive order when I determine that a state of emergency no longer exists, and the exercise of extraordinary measures are no longer required for the protection of the public health, safety and welfare."

