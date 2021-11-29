Exploring the Story Trail

A few months ago, I was introduced to what is now one of my favorite things in Berea: the Story Trail at Berea City Park.
Combining several of my loves — reading, walking, being outdoors — the Story Trail is an active story time experience that engages the whole family. It consists of 18 interactive panels that feature pages and illustrations from a selected book, as well as accompanying activities encouraging reading comprehension, physical movement, and imagination.
I toured the Story Trail with Heather Dent, its creator, on a breezy, sunny spring day perfect for a walk. The Story Trail is tucked away along the edges of Berea City Park, to the left of the Berea Community School’s football stadium, near the baseball and soccer fields. Each story panel is fixed along a paved, tree lined trail. Heather designs the story panels with text and illustrations from the book, as well as original art. She lets the story organically guide activities and engagement. From the first panel to the last, the trail is about a quarter of a mile.
As we walked, Heather and I spoke about the importance of such a fixture. Early literacy and kindergarten readiness are serious challenges in our county. According to Kentucky Statistics’ Early Childhood Profile, less than 50% of Madison County children were assessed as ready for kindergarten in 2020. Literacy - including letter, sound, and word recognition - plays a vital role in kindergarten readiness. A recent study by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital indicated that exposure to books through participation in family reading programs increased a child’s kindergarten readiness by 15%.
Cincinnati Children’s study also stressed the importance of reading to children, starting at birth. Reading aloud, interacting and engaging with children over a book, even for just a few minutes a day, enhances vocabulary and creates a foundation for literacy skills needed for kindergarten and beyond.
Interacting and engaging with a story are foundational elements of Berea’s Story Trail. A short walk through the trail creates a fun, relaxed environment for building early literacy skills. Additionally, physical activity and movement can enhance children’s reading comprehension and retention.
At the Madison County Public Library, it is our goal to support and promote literacy activities throughout our community. That’s why we are partnering with the Berea Story Trail on a series of installments at the beginning of each season, beginning with a big kick-off event on Saturday, December 4 at 2 p.m..
We will welcome the winter with The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats. This is a great story for children (and adults!) of all ages.
Berea Kids Eat will be there with winter treats and hot cocoa you can enjoy while walking the trail. We’ll also be joined by the Madison County Community Early Childhood Council who will have giveaways and information on important programs such as What To Do When You’re Two. The library will provide take and make crafts, as well as giveaway copies of The Snowy Day for the first 35 attendees.
I hope to see you there!
