The Madison County Fiscal Court approved the purchase of upgraded Election Systems & Software, LLC Election Equipment Purchase during its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday in Richmond.
The purchase is specifically allows voters to easily use a touchscreen when selecting a candidate and the device will print a ballot summary card. Voters will have an opportunity to review their ballot summary card before submitting it into a ballot box scanner.
“What you (the court) are approving here today is the warranty and maintenance, which the first-year warranty and maintenance is included in the purchase,” Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger said. “So, we are purchasing the equipment out of our funds from the clerk’s office. Also, in this, we are purchasing 20 more carts, for four machines that go on each cart to hold these. This is the same equipment we voted on over the last two elections. Going all express vote and not purchasing any ballots.”
Barger said the “express vote” route will be sufficient for many reasons.
“Around June, it is going to be hard to find paper, sheets of paper to put in the copier,” he said. “We are having a hard time finding envelopes right now. So, these ballots that we’re going to be ordering — millions of across the state are going to get rare and even more expensive than they are right now. The cards that we print on are 6 cents apiece. The ballots are 40-45 cents apiece and that was on old data I had. In the general election, we’ll have two- and three-page ballots. We got a full ballot already. It will be two to three ballots per voter, which is in the tens of thousands of dollars per vote. This equipment is not cheap, it is $3,325 a unit. But it is an investment, it’s going to save in the long run.”
Barger is hopeful his office can be reimbursed by the state in the future.
“I’ve already been working with State Board of Elections on getting hollow money, help merit vote act, federal money to reimburse us for the first round of equipment (and) it was in the last budget as of Friday. There in concurrence to bring the budget out. But there was $12.5 billion a year for two years of the budget the state is putting up. It is going to move through DLG to reimburse for election equipment.
“We’ll get reimbursed out of this and I imagine we’ll get reimbursed for all a majority of the other we paid for and if we don’t can apply for that money through DLG to get for this equipment and support. Because we need to build up this equipment for the presidential, because that is our heaviest turnout.”
Barger added with the change, there will be no paper ballots for voters and wants to ease concerns of citizens who are uneasy about using an electronic device to vote. He confirmed that no election equipment in the State of Kentucky is connected to the internet, except for the poll books which are used at check in and only used to record voter attendance.
“Those cards are blank until you get it in your hand and you mark it yourself,” he said. “We don’t have pre-printed ballots.
“These (machines) are so much more locked down and so much more secure.”
Magistrate Tom Botkin praised Barger for Madison County’s advancement in purchasing updated voting machines.
“I want to commend you on this Kenny because Madison County has been far ahead for many years amongst the state,” Botkin said. “I’ve said this all along, that if people don’t feel like that their vote counts, they are just not going to go to the polls.
“And this takes that to another level into the fact that what they mark, they are going to actually get a chance to look at. And it will be a legitimate mark. Nothing outside of the boxes. Making it a very good ballot. So that increases the security, the accuracy of it is 100 percent.”
In other business:
• Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor proclaimed April “Prevent Child Abuse Month” and proclaimed March 30 as “Doctors’ Day” in Madison County.
• The court ordained the Federal Grands fund budget be amended by $1 million dollars regarding the distribution center for God’s Outreach.
• The court approved a Contractual Medical Services Agreement between the Madison County Detention center and Western Kentucky Correctional Healthcare LLC.
• The court approved the adopting roadways for county maintenance; Indigo Run Subdivision Phase 4, Planters Road Drive, Port Rural Drive to Wexford Drive.
• The court approved the CSEPP Planner Services Contract Renewal.
• The court approved a partnership between Madison County and All Points Partners Madison LLC. The plan is for internet service providers to bring the opportunity of broadband services to Madison County’s most rural and unserved citizens.
• The court approved a contractual service agreement for GIS Professional Services.
• The court re-appointed Robert Brock and Mark Ferris to the Madison County EMS Board
• The court approved for Mark Ferris to continue to serve as a Madison County EMS Board member.
• The court rehired William Carr as a seasonal grounds crew employee at $10.50 an hour starting March 23.
