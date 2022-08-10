The 2022 Madison County Fair, held July 29 through Aug. 6, was hailed a success despite Mother Nature trying to throw a few wrenches into the event at the end of the final week.
“Overall, I think this year’s fair was a great success, despite attendance being down the last three nights due to the rain,” said Chuck Givens, Madison County Fair Board president.
“Sometimes Mother Nature just deals you the cards she deals you.”
Givens added the first Saturday night could have set an opening weekend attendance record with between 4,000 and 5,000 guests entering the gates.
Rain and standing water on the grounds caused three events– truck pull, tractor pull, and demolition derby– to be canceled on Championship Saturday night.
The events geared toward the kids had a great response despite the weather. “All the kids’ activities went over very well this year,” Givens said. “Parents, grandparents, and kids were out in full force. Getting the families out is what the fairs are all about.”
Givens added the baby pageant had a record 86 entries and the sheep rodeo and greased pig contest attracted a lot of contests as well as spectators in the stands.
“There were a lot of positives this year despite the rain,” Givens said. “I would call this year’s fair a success.”
