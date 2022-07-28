By Leslie Barlow
Citizen Staff Writer
It’s that time of year again.
The annual Madison County Fair kicks off July 29 and runs through Aug. 6 at the Madison County Fair Grounds in Richmond.
“If the weather is good, we are expecting this to be the biggest and best fair we have ever held,” said Chuck Givens, Madison County Fair Board president.
Gates will open nightly at 5 p.m. with carnival rides beginning at 6 p.m. Admission each night is $15 for ages six and up, with the exception of Saturday, Aug. 6 when admission is $10, including the price of carnival rides, and on Family Fun Day when it is $5.
The Fair Board is urging all families to come out for $5 Family Fun Day on Sunday, July 31. The cost of all carnival rides are included in the price of admission on that day. Featured events on Family Fun Day include a mullet contest, a county-only mud run, food truck championship, and in-range archery, among other events. The mullet contest gets underway at 4 p.m.
Givens said the board doubled and tripled up on events during the week, such as four different horse shows, three sheep rodeos, two ATV drags, two mounted shooting competitions, two truck and tractor pulls, and three different mud racing events.
Participants will qualify during weekday events for a chance to compete on Championship Saturday, Aug. 6.
“There are very few fairs where you can go to all the different events in one night,” Givens said.
Other events throughout the 10-day fair include the return of the Gaited and Walking Horse Fun Show, plus turtle races, 4-H horse show, beef cattle show, and a $1,000 corn hole championship.
The ever popular and growing beauty pageant will return again this year. Givens said entries for all divisions have exploded, noting they received more than 90 entries for the baby divisions.
Swap meets will be held from 8 a.m.-2p.m. July 30 and Aug. 6.
