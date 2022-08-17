The fall high school sports season got underway last week as the Berea and Madison Southern soccer teams jumped into action.
The Madison Southern Eagles split a pair of games, falling 4-1 to Lexington Catholic and winning 5-1 at Somerset. Against LexCath, Avery Davidson scored Southern’s lone goal.
The Eagles evened their record at 1-1 against Somerset as it got two goals from Davidson, and a goal each from Garrett Wickersham, Micah Whitaker and Hayden Jakubowski. Hayden Shepard added two assists, while Ru Lemmer recorded a save. Korben Kimble earned a win as the goalie, by recording three saves.
The Berea Pirates fell to Danville, 1-0. Stats for this game were not posted to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA.org) before the story deadline.
In girls’ action, the Madison Southern Lady Eagles fell short in the season-opener against Sayre, 4-3, but rebounded to knock off Somerset to even its record to 1-1.
Against Sayre, Southern got goals from Tehya Darst, Sydney Hocker, and Mallory Duerson. Carlie Hechmy, Ashlee Pisula and Mallory Robinson earned an assist each. Robinson provided the lone goal in the victory over Somerset off an assist from Avyn Willis. Claire Cress earned a shutout in a 15 save effort as the goalkeeper.
The Berea Lady Pirates played three games last week, falling to East Jessamine (7-0), and Estill County (4-0), while picking up a win over Bath County (5-3). Stats for these games were not posted to KHSAA.org before the story deadline.
