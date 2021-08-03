Family Court : Week Ending July 21, 2021

District Court

July 15

• Amy Renee Abney vs Jason Abney 

July 16

• Pamela Marie Rose vs Ricky E. Rose

July 19

• Bridget Erin Agee vs Joshua Earl

• Kirt Lafond vs Mathieu Best

• Matthieu Gabriel Best vs. Kirt Arthur LaFond

• Brenda G. Fisher vs Brandon W. Fisher

 

July 20

• Gabriela Pineda vs Felipe Hernandez

• Brittney J. Roe vs Charles F. Smith

• Jared Montgomery vs Lauren Montgomery

July 21

• Shamarlee Kennedy Estill-Johnson vs Jonas Mason

 

Circuit Court

July 16

• James R. Smith vs Jennifer M. Smith

• Alaina J. Patterson vs Drew D. Pattersom

July 20

• Heather Lang vs Justin Augustin

• CHFS EX REL, Desaray Miller vs Anthony McDaniel

• CHFS EX REL, Allie M. McLean vs Steven C. Lane

• CHFS ES REL, Megan N. Brown vs Donavan C. Labeau

July 21

• Lauren R. Isaac vs Tanner A. Newton

