For their 50th wedding anniversary, an old farmer took his wife to New York City for a sightseeing trip.
Besides the skyscrapers and heavy traffic, the thing that really caught their eyes was the way the young men wore their pants, far down below their hips,
“Why do they have their britches so low like that?” she asked her husband.
“There’s probably a vocational school nearby,” he said. “I expect they’re studying to be plumbers.”
Like that old farmer, it’s easy for us to come to the wrong conclusions about things we see. In fact, the Bible lets us know that we can have a very warped view of the things we look at every day.
The Bible tells us the things we see are temporary. The buildings. The cars. The mountains. The trees. Everything will pass away in time.
What’s lasting are the unseen things — things like faith, hope, and love.
The Apostle Paul explained in 2 Corinthians 4:18 a concept that is hard for the people outside the church to understand, saying: “We look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are not seen are eternal.”
Scripture warns us that the time will come when the world and everything in it will pass away, burned with fire. But God’s people have a permanent place prepared for them.
Christians are like Abraham who “looked for a city which hath foundations, whose builder and maker is God.”
That celestial city will be home to Christians while eternity rolls on.
The old farmer and his wife would have seen quite a city in New York, but it will never compare to the one God has prepared for his people.
———
Reach Roger Alford at (502) 514-6857 or at rogeralford1@gmail.com.
