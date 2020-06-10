The Berea Farmers Market was bustling Saturday morning as vendors and customers alike enjoyed the picture-perfect weather. The yearlong market featured everything from vine-ripened tomatoes to sweet raspberry tea from the various vendors. According to Connie Abernathy, with Good Life Growers, the business has been brisk even with the current COVID-19 pandemic. “Business has doubled, if anything,” Abernathy said. “People have time for gardening … it’s been crazy. The community has done a wonderful job supporting the local farmers during this time.” Because of the pandemic, vendors, and customers adhered to the social distancing requirements and other recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The farmers market is open on Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m. at Memorial Park on West Jefferson Street, and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Fee Park on West Chestnut Street. For more information on the Berea Farmers Market, visit www.bereafarmersmarket.org. In photo, Bill Best of Best Family Farm showed off a Hensley Settlement tomato he was selling Saturday morning.
