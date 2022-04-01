Race winner

The Berea Chamber of Commerce held its innaugural “Catch the Leprechaun” 5K race last Saturday. The field of more than 50 runners and walkers tried to catch Raymond McKinney dressed as the Leprechaun. McKinney began the race three minutes behind the participants. McKinney finished second behind race winner Bobby Aswell Jr., above, of Cornelius, North Carolina. Aswell finished the race in 20:36, while McKinney was timed with a 21:20 at the finish line.

