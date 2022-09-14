Berea is known for its Spoonbread. This weekend, for the 26th time, the Berea Chamber of Commerce will host its signature event that is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the city.
The annual Spoonbread Festival kicks off at 3 p.m. Friday and will conclude at 5 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park. The event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, while the Balloon Glow will usher in the three-day event Friday night from 7-10 p.m. at Berea Community School. The event will feature carnival rides, a car show and daily entertainment. The parade and Spoonbread eating contest are set for Saturday, while the Car Show will be Sunday at Berea Community School.
“Every day there is something different,” Berea Chamber of Commerce manager Debbie Warford said. “One day you come for the balloon glow. The next day you come to see the parade. The next day is a car show. There’s a big event every single day.”
The festival was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, but made a return last year and celebrated its 25th anniversary. Past events have drawn between 30-45 thousand attendees, and Warford hopes to equal or exceed the 45,000 mark this weekend.
“We’re hoping now that COVID-19 is on the mend, that we have a huge turnout,” she said. “We hope to hit that 45,000 mark.”
As of Monday, Warford said 142 vendors had signed up for the event, giving attendees plenty of food and shopping options. Warford said homemade crafts are among the popular items that are sold during the event.
“It is the one-stop shop for all your crafts,” she said. “It’s right before Christmas. So, come to the festival, get all your Christmas gifts, homemade-quality stuff. It’s not a flea market. We really are a craft festival.”
Warford has been a long-time volunteer at the festival and has done a “little bit of it all” but will be managing the festival for the first time.
“I had the easy job (in the past),” she said. “I worked my butt off all weekend before. This is a completely different side of it all. I feel like I am ready for it. I feel like I’m ahead of the game and I’m good to go.”
Warford has already checked the weather forecast and its “all sunshine.”
“It’s going to be great,” she said. “I’m excited. The Spoonbread Festival is my favorite time of the year.”
