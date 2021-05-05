Faye Himes, 75, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Saint Joseph Berea.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Collins officiating, you may view the service live on our website at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com burial will follow in Madison County Memorial Gardens.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Faye Himes, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.