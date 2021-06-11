Even though I’m usually not a big yard sale person, I decided to hit some of the sales Saturday since it was the big US 25 yard sale weekend. The weather was perfect for it despite the higher temperatures later in the day.
I purchased a cup of lemonade from Jonah near the Faith Baptist Church on the Battlefield Memorial Highway. It really hit the spot. So delicious. There’s just something about freshly made lemonade. He had an eye-catching display of yellow and white balloons decorating his lemonade stand.
While I was thinking about the church later, I checked their website (faithbaptistky.org). I was surprised to see all the activities going on for the congregation. There is also an academy for grades K-8 if you are looking for Baptist and Bible based education for your children.
I enjoyed cruising through the Battlefield Estates for garage sales. There were kids riding bicycles on the sidewalks. Some people were hard at work in their yards trimming and mulching. It felt NORMAL. I enjoyed admiring the homes while stopping at a few sales.
I spotted one house with so many beautiful porcelain dolls displayed. I enjoyed talking with the seller. She told me the dolls were from an estate of a couple that had passed away several years before. Even more impressive, the man had made some of the dolls, even sewing the clothes. He also had furniture making skills, was an artist, and a veteran. Maybe the best part of yard sales is the socializing.
Later in the day I travelled with my husband all the way to Mount Vernon. He bought a handle for a sledgehammer and a cane. It became hazardous when a big gust of wind blew someone’s tent right over my head. It rolled over their vehicle and came to a stop. Unfortunately, it was probably unusable in the future.
It was a good day to spend some time together. We saw fabric, pigeons, lots of clothes, toys, and miscellaneous items. We even drove by McNew Monuments. We talked about which headstones we liked for the future. You never know what the future may hold. This was reinforced by the news of the horrible wreck that killed five members of one family on I-75. We all need to make the most of our today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.