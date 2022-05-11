Kenny Davis Day of Prayer

Kenny Davis, pastor of Bethel Baptist Church, Berea, moderated a National Day of Prayer service last Thursday at City Hall. Several pastors joined Davis in the service which is held the first Thursday in May each year. The theme of this year’s event was “Exalt the Lord who has Established Us” based on Colossians 2:6-7. (The Citizen/Keith Taylor)

