The Berea Pirates boys’ basketball team will have a familiar face leading the program as former assistant Eric Fields was named coach last week.
Fields had served as an assistant to former boys coach Eric Swords during the 2018-2019 season and as assistant for the Lady Pirates from 2019-2020 before moving on to Montgomery County to coach the freshman boys’ team last year.
When Swords departed for Williamsburg High School last year, Fields considered applying for the position but elected to honor his commitment to Montgomery County.
“The job came open last year, but I already committed to going to Montgomery County to coach with my high school coach, Steve Wright,” Fields said.
“Last year, I don’t think I was ready to accept the responsibility and lead a team, but I learned a lot of things last year at Montgomery County,” he continued. “A lot happens over a year, and you grow up a little bit. I felt it was time to look for a head-coaching job, and I don’t think there was a better place than Berea to do that. So when it came back around this year, it was almost a no-brainer.”
Fields brings with him a wealth of knowledge about the game. In 2005, Fields was a member of the state champion South Laurel Cardinals and went on to play college basketball at NAIA powerhouse Georgetown College.
He got into coaching in 2014, with stops in Garrard County (2015-16), Williamsburg (2016-18), Berea (2018-20), and Montgomery County (2020-21).
As he embarks on his first head-coaching gig, Fields says he expects his squads to compete in every phase of the game.
“Hopefully, I bring experience as a player and as a coach,” Fields said. “I feel like we’re going to compete. We’re going to be a fairly young team, but we’re not going to lay down and quit. We have to compete night in and night out. We’ve got to compete at practice and in the weight room. We have to be a competitive team, and that is the way I was when I played. I always competed and didn’t back down from anybody.”
Returning to Berea, Fields said familiarity should benefit the team as he taught or coaching many of them during his first stint as a Pirate.
“It’s important to have that relationship with those kids in place,” he said. “I do know the majority of the players. I may have taught them my first go-around when they were in the sixth and seventh grade, or I may have coached the juniors and seniors whenever they were freshmen and sophomores. With them knowing what I’m about and me knowing them and what they’re about, it’s going to be fun to get into the gym and get running with that.”
As he looks forward, Fields is excited about working with his team in the gym, and once the summer arrives, seeing them in action during summer ball.
“It’s a full go this summer,” Fields said. “We’re going to go down to Lynn Camp and Pineville and play a little bit at our place to get some games in. I want to get into the gym early on in the summer and get our stuff down and get used to the system I want to run.”
