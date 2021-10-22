Fighter, survivor Newman still sharing her story

By Tess McLamb Citizen Intern
As the fall season hovers, the transition into the month of October repre- sents a month of strength, hope and support. Being designated Breast Cancer Awareness month, the full 31 days has become nationally recognized as a time where survivors and supporters come together to campaign, fundraise, and promote awareness towards prevention and
a cure.
Statistics from last January show that 1 in every 8 women across the United States will be by breast cancer, which has quickly become the one of the most common forms of cancer glob-ally. Because the disease persists so heavily, aware- ness and education for prevention has a crucial part in saving the lives of thousands of women annually. Across the nation, prevention has taken shape in the form of encouragement for women to become proactive in their breast health. By getting yearly mammograms, the standard procedure used to detect breast cancer, and self-checking, women are able to get in front of the disease through early detection, a lifesaving part of the process. While much of awareness has been focused on prevention, the need for further research and lower-cost treatment has influenced groups to fundraise through marathons, community gatherings and charity runs. The proceeds are used to fund research and sup- port women who have been diagnosed.
For Nola Newman, a local realtor, the fight against breast cancer was a new reality, one that wreaked havoc during a crucial time in her life.
In the summer of 1987, at the age of 3, she was diagnosed, and it was then that she knew she had a fight to win, one that would require support like never before. “I was always faithful to get my yearly check- ups and was always told to do self-exams, I can tell you that it saved my life” She recalled her immediate feeling of fear and the pressure to remain optimistic. Following testing and biopsies, she began her journey on the fight to beat breast cancer, 34 years later, still telling her story.
“There have been sev- eral years that I have felt like giving up the fight against cancer, but you know there is always a piece of my heart that always keeps me fighting. My prayer is this, that those that are lost to cancer will never be forgotten, that those battling cancer will be supported and that someday no one will have to feel the fear that I felt when I heard those words.”
