In times of hardship, we often chase after anything that we feel will bring us even the slightest bit of happiness. The older I get, the more value that I begin to see in happiness being something we find within ourselves and that is less so about tangible objects or things that we can chase throughout our lives.
One thing that I have always felt about our community’s location is that it lends itself well to the ability to find solace and quiet in even the most difficult of times. There is always somewhere to go that feels as though it is buried so deep into nature that only God himself could find you there…and sometimes that is the only presence you really want or need to feel.
Over the past few months, I’ve watched people I care about struggling profoundly. These folks have seen natural disaster, family illness, personal illness, death, financial turmoil, marital issues, accidents that have turned their lives upside down. During this time, I’ve fallen prey to some of these issues, too. I think a greater burden to shoulder is watching those you love suffer over things out of their control.
My dad, Jeff Grant, has always had a way of dealing with these things differently than most. People, myself included even after thirty years of life around him, are usually awestruck with my father’s ability to handle his stress or problems. Dad has always had one rule about dealing with the hard parts of life, and that is to hand it to God. I’ve seen my dad pace through nature during the most difficult of times and seasons of life, and I always knew that he was having a moment between himself and God that only they needed to be privy to.
Growing up in this community, I find it easier and easier to sink myself into nature that way to have those private, personal moments with God that are healing in only ways that He can provide. Going to the creek and listening to the water rushing in, watching the sunset over a pond, sitting in the stillness of the woods early in the morning and watching deer graze past…all moments of solace, silence, and sacrosanct.
Are these the only places to have those moments? Of course not. However, I find it easiest to feel at peace with my struggles when I am surrounded by God’s handiwork. The beauty of Kirksville, Poosey, Newby, and other surrounding areas was created by God to be enjoyed and used to its fullest potential. I am forever thankful that we are able to use these recreation areas as a quiet place to reflect as needed when times are hard…and when they’re good.
Heaven might be a ways away, but God’s paintbrush has surely touched every hill, creek, and valley in our community. When we seek Him, we find our peace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.