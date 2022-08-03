Crews from the Berea Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Brilliant Auto Sales, 501 Richmond Road at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday. The fire began in the rear of the building in the back of a pickup truck. The structure sustained approximately $30,000 to $40,000 worth of damage.
