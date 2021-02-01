The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was notified just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 of a residential structure fire on Maywood Rd, in Stanford.
KSP Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and discovered a man who was deceased inside the residence. Jason Netherton, 39, of Stanford, was pronounced deceased by the Lincoln County Coroner. His body was transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Louisvillw for an autopsy.
As a result of the ongoing investigation, Tiffiney Griffin, 35, of Stanford, has been arrested and lodged in the Lincoln County Regional Jail. Griffin is charged with Murder, Arson 1st Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Abuse of Corpse.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Frank Thornberry. He was assisted by KSP personnel, Lincoln County Fire Department, Lincoln County Coroner's Office and the Louisville Metro Police Department.
