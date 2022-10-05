By Keith Taylor
Citizen Publisher
Preparation is always the key, especially when it comes to fire safety.
Celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, the National Fire Protection Association has launched the “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” campaign to help educate the importance of fire safety.
Fire and smoke alarms, along with advance planning are factors when it comes to fire safety.
“We want to focus on escape routes out of a home,” Berea Fire Chief Shawn Sandlin said. “Seventy-four percent of fires deaths are related inside of homes.”
Unlike businesses that are regulated by the City of Berea Codes Department, residential homes aren’t as regulated, leaving it to homeowners to ensure fire safety guidelines are followed.
“Our codes department does a really good job on our commercial businesses, our industries, but they really can’t have access to everybody’s homes to enforce something,” he said. “A lot of deaths end up being in homes. We would want everybody to have an escape route and working smoke detectors (in their homes) this time of year.”
Sandlin urged homeowners to have a plan in case their home falls victim to a fire to help escape safely.
“In my home when my kids was growing up, we would do a blindfold (exercise) and we all have two ways out,” Sandlin said. “You’re looking for a doors, windows, two ways that you can get out of your room, any room that you’re going to be in, so you would want to draw all that out of your house plan and just kind of show your kids where to the area, where to go and a meeting place outside, far enough away that, you wouldn’t be in any danger of the house if it was on fire.
“By doing that blindfolded, it’s one thing when you’re able to see, but when you’re not able to see as a whole different orientation and your senses have to play a little bit of a different factor.”
Sandlin added that keeping a bedroom door closed at night also helps prevent more dangers in the event of a structure fire.
“It’s very important that you keep your door closed at night,” he said. “A lot of people don’t want to do that because they feel like they can’t get to their kid or they might not hear their kid need something like that. But it actually is a safer means for the the door to be closed than it is to be open at night.”
More deaths occur at night, Sandlin said, “because everyone is asleep.”
“In the daytime there is probably going to be somebody up and you will get alerted by something a little quicker, but not everybody asleep,” he said. (At night) their senses are not there. Maybe there’s smoke detectors that are not working. When things start adding up, then it creates a bigger issue. … I would say that probably the fire related deaths are greater at night because people’s not a way to see it or don’t understand what’s going on.”
Sandlin also urged homeowners to use caution when using alternative heating options during the fall months and check their smoke detectors.
“Heating equipment and that kind of thing is always a concern,’ he said. ‘We want you to follow recommendations of the manufacturer (in) keeping everything safe. Change your smoke detector batteries, test those twice a year. This is a good time to do that.”
