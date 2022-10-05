Domestic Violence Awareness Month: The City of Berea hosted Hopes Wings of Madison County, public officials, and many other community members gathered Monday at Berea City Hall to launch Domestic Violence Awareness Month and bring awareness to those suffering in the Commonwealth. It was a somber listening to the stories of those who have lost their lives this year in Kentucky due to Donestic Violence. Kentucky is currently ninth in the nation in domestic violence matters. If you see something, say something. It could save a life.Pictured are: from left: Jennifer Lainhart of Hope’s Wings, Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe, Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor and Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley. (Submitted)