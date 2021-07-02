The Fourth of July is one of my favorite holidays. This one will be different.
For the past several years, Rhonda and I have opened our home to family on both sides if the aisle and provided a traditional mid-summer feast of hamburgers, hot dogs and bratwursts. Everyone else always pitched in and brought the sides and all of the trimmings.
A year ago, we opted against having a gathering because of the pandemic. Looking back, we probably should have had a smaller-scale cookout. Mom insisted that we wait and have it some other time because she wanted us all to be able to enjoy the cookout without the stress of a virus.
I can still see mom and Kenneth packing coolers, deserts, her famous potato salad out of the vehicle. She always packed her homemade ice cream maker and the ingredients to make homemade ice cream, which we all enjoyed before watching the fireworks. Mom always made a “flag cake” that was a big hit with everyone, but the homemade ice cream was always hard to top as the best treat.
For the past eight months, I have searched mom’s recipe books over and over for the family homemade ice cream recipe and I can’t seem to find it. She knew it by heart and always got it right every single time. All I know is she used eggs, whole milk, vanilla flavoring, sugar and cut up bananas or strawberries. How much of each? I have no clue do know that you have to provide a balance of rock salt and crushed ice to freeze the ice cream while the maker is rotating.
In our last gathering as a family, mom made her famous homemade ice cream, featuring both banana and strawberry flavors last August.
I think we’ve had two picnics at our home since we moved to Berea. Most of our Fourth of July gatherings were held in Richmond and the fireworks at Lake Reba were always in plain view from our home in Hampton Ridge Subdivision. Good thing most of the neighbors were out of town or someplace else, because we required a lot of parking spaces.
Although it’s always hot and muggy, I always enjoy cooking on the grill for everyone. My flag apron is always popular. I don’t know why, but it gains a lot of attention.
We are planning on having a cookout this weekend, but I’m sure going to miss mom’s homemade ice cream. If I had the right recipe in hand, I sure would give it a try. Until then, I will keep looking and be thankful for the memories.
