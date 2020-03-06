FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky has its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday.
During a Capitol press conference, Beshear said the patient lives in Lexington, and has been placed in isolation there, but would not release any information about the patient or their travel history.
As a result, he told reporters, “I have filed a State of Emergency, so we will have every tool that we could need to address the issue, and ultimately to protect our people. We have activated the Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort. We are repurposing our poison control center hotline, which will be available for any member of the public who is concerned, to call and speak to one of our people.”
That phone number is (800) 222-1222.
Border states Indiana and Tennessee also have one confirmed case.
Beshear had this message for Kentucky families who are concerned: “This is what we have been preparing for and we are ready. There is no need to panic. I get that it’s scary. I’m a dad of two great young children. But we will face this, we will face it together and we have amazing health care providers in Kentucky that are ready to respond. We will protect each other.”
He noted now that Kentucky has had its first confirmed case, at least one other case should be expected at some point.
Beshear says the best way to protect yourself from coronavirus is to practice good hygiene.
“Make sure you wash your hands with soap and water, wash them often and wash them well. If you are feeling sick, do not go to work and you do not send your kids to school. Make sure, especially for our seniors, that if you’re feeling sick do not visit them in any type of facility that they are in.”
He added: “Rest assured, everything that we can do here as a state, and I know that every local health department and every health professional; we will step up and help our people, so that we can eventually move beyond this coronavirus.”
State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack explained the process involved, now that Kentucky has its first Coronavirus case.
“Epidemiologists will now go through a really methodical process. They’ll identify more information about the patient who is currently being treated, they’ll identify where that person was leading up to the illness and until the time they were being treated, they’ll find people they were in contact with, any potential travel history. It’s called ‘Contact Tracing.’”
He says the investigators will work with public health officials and other clinicians as needed, “to make sure they have the information necessary to recommend any additional steps that are necessary for isolation or other interventions.”
Beshear also announced he will be asking the attorney general to activate the price-gouging statute, so people won’t be able to sell masks, sanitizers and other items at a greatly inflated price.
Stack also urged Kentuckians to visit a dedicated website for information on Coronavirus, or COVID-19, as it has been designated by the World Health Organization. “We’re updating the data on a daily basis, and there are resources that continue to expand.”
He says there are custom resources specific to Kentucky, as well as national resources that include taking you to the CDC website.
Go to http://www.KYCOVID19.ky.gov to find out more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.