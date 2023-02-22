Law enforcement in a modern society performs essential services. It is one of the most prominent big-ticket items for any city, including Berea. The proper performance of those duties creates a safer and more secure community.
Like many of us, I am curious about the work police officers perform. Several years ago, I was given an opportunity to ride-along with a Richmond police officer. I have since been through three more ride-alongs with the Berea Police Department and completed a 10-week program called Citizens’ Police Academy.
While there, my class and I gained perspective from each agency, toured facilities including training grounds at Department of Criminal Justice & Training (DOCJT) and the Madison County Detention Center. During the program, we performed mock traffic stops, mock arrests, and met with police training instructors. We took turns responding to video simulations with lethal and less-than-lethal force. My class also engaged in active shooter response training in a closed location. We used real weapons armed with “Simunition” against officers playing the part of hostage takers. The experience was intense at times and offered a glimpse into an officer’s preparation for their role. I recommend Citizens’ Police Academy to anyone curious about police procedure and duties. It is held one night per week from August to November and is a collaboration of seven law enforcement agencies within Madison County.
Among the ride-alongs that I have taken in recent years, I have been witness to many traffic stops, including stops that have led to the arrest of the driver. I have joined officers during break-in investigations and domestic violence calls. I observed attempts to locate erratic drivers who had been reported to 911. I witnessed responses to trespass calls, various other nuisance calls and calls for assistance. I was even party to a single vehicle pursuit that began at Rash Road, flew through the parking lot of an apartment complex down into a neighboring yard. The suspect then struck a storage shed and fled on foot. The officers chased then caught the suspect, whom we transported to jail.
These experiences have helped my understanding of the scope of police duties. I am grateful that as a Berea City Council member, I was able to welcome several new officers, officer promotions, an interim chief and the selection of two new police chiefs. I was happy to help pass the adoption of hazardous duty pay to improve our candidate pool and officer retention. I also voted to approve spending for updated body camera systems and other tools that allow the officers to do their jobs well, while improving transparency when an interaction might be in dispute.
My most recent ride-along was the quietest. For eight hours on a Friday night, we traveled throughout the officer’s zone several times, making additional trips through areas of concern. Unfortunately, we still have individuals experiencing homelessness in our community; the behaviors of some have been problematic. Drug use is still a concern in Berea as with the rest of our nation. It is still best practice to lock your car doors and keep valuables secure. That being said, I am thankful that our city on Friday night was mostly quiet, and that our police department was working hard to keep it that way.
