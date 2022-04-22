By Mary Margaret Cheeks
Citizen Staff Writer
First Priority is a student-led Christian group available to middle and high school students across our state and nation and the program is typically available before or after school hours to give Christian teens and pre-teens a place to feel comfortable to testify and led peers to Christ.
For Larry Freeman, it is one of his favorite ministries.
“I am what is called a First Priority coach,” he said. “My responsibility there is just to assist the young people there, you know, just give them information, and let them run with it. I do have a teacher representative there, so it is legal me being there in the school. I am not just in there by myself, there is a teacher representative who is there with me. When we meet on Thursdays, there is probably anywhere from three to five teachers that are a part of the club.”
Freeman discussed the breakdown of the program itself and how it operates.
“We run on a four-week cycle,” he said. “Our acronym this year is EPIC. The first week of the cycle is E, ‘encourage and equip’. We encourage young people to share their testimony and experience with Christ. Then P, the second part of the cycle is ‘prepare.’ We actually help them prepare their actual testimony, so they can share it with their peers. Whether it be in the classroom or wherever they may have opportunity to speak with someone. The third week of the cycle is I, ‘invite’ week. We actually invite folks to come in and hear a gospel message. A lot of times we will have a local pastor come in. The students introduce the speaker, and then the speaker will give a short fifteen-minute presentation on the gospel. We invite people to respond to that. Then the last week of cycle is C, ‘connect and celebrate.’ We try to connect kids with a local church if they’re not involved in a local church. We try to connect with people-groups within the school. We may target band one week and say ‘Hey, if you know any band members.’ And that will be our target group for the week, we will try to get as many band members as possible. Then our intention is to get them engaged in First Priority. Then to celebrate, if there is a teacher or staff member that has went above and beyond in their role in the school, we will acknowledge them in that fourth week.”
Freeman is specifically assigned to Foley Middle School and has been active in the program for six years, but all county middle and high schools offer the group to students. Freeman said attendance has been well-received.
“We have been averaging about 60 kids every Thursday in the gymnasium,” he said. “So, the Lord has really been blessing there. We have been seeing new kids every week. In the last two cycles, we have seen ten young people invite Christ into their heart. It is a good organization and good program that encourages our young people to grow in their faith, and to be leaders within the school. A lot of kids at this age are trying to make it through the day without being seen or heard. We are encouraging them to live out their faith. To be seen, to be heard, and to be able to live for Christ in the classroom and hallways.”
The First Priority group meets every Thursday morning at Foley Middle School before the school day begins.
