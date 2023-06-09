First Responder Camp is Back this Summer
First Responder Camp, sponsored by the Berea Police Department and the Berea Fire Department, will return this summer after a budget amendment by the Berea City Council.
The popular summer camp that educates youths on safety and the roles of first responders had been suspended since the global pandemic of 2020, but last Tuesday, the Berea City Council approved restoring funding the program for $14,000.
“With COVID, we had to shut it down for two years, and luckily, Jason was on board with starting it up again,” Berea Fire Department Chief Shawn Sandlin said of his counterpart in the police department, Chief Jason Hays.
Council Audit and Finance Committee Chair Steve Caudill said he was grateful to see the program back on for summer.
“I’m really glad to see this. It was a huge success. Kudos to both agencies [police and fire] for making that decision,” Caudill said. “Kids need as much to do as possible in the summer, and I think this camp serves students who may not be able to do other camps.”
The last First Responder Camp, which took place in July of 2019, featured activities and demonstrations by the Berea police and fire personnel, as well as Madison County EMS and others.
Councilman David Rowlette praised the program as a way to build good will between the public and the city, while Councilmember Teresa Scenters said the program could plant some seeds among local youths about their future career choices.
“If you get them thinking positively about police and fire, at that age, maybe they’ll go into it. And that we desperately need - some recruitment,” said Scenters.
Dates and times are to be announced.
