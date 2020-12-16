By Andy McDonald
For The Citizen
In a 7-1 vote, the Berea City Council voted to give Berea’s police officers and firefighters a one-time payment of $1,000 for their service during the pandemic. The money comes out of federal funds the city received from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Berea City Administrator David Gregory explained the funds are available to first responders under the terms of the federal legislation. He also noted that because of the nature of their jobs, they had to continue coming into close contact with the public despite risks to their health.
Councilmember Emily LaDouceur took issue with the proposal, however, stating that many other city workers, such as utilities and public works employees, are at risk of infection during the pandemic and should also be compensated. LaDouceur specifically raised concern that rewarding employees in just two city departments to the exclusion of others might negatively impact staff morale.
Councilmember Steve Caudill suggested the city could explore how to compensate other city workers who had been at risk during the pandemic. However,
LaDouceur suggested the issue would be merely swept under the rug, calling the decision “B.S.” LaDouceur further accused city officials of riding the public’s pro-police, “back the blue” sentiments to reward the city’s police officers and firefighters to the exclusion of other employees. Caudill, as well as Cora Jane Wilson and John Payne, vowed to further pursue a discussion to compensate other city employees. When the issue came up for a vote, Steve Caudill, Cora Jane Wilson, John Payne, Jim Davis, David Rowlette, Jerry Little, and Ronnie Terrill voted in favor. LaDouceur voted against it.
In other news, the city council voted to move forward with the sale of the city’s North Broadway Center to Stream Go Media and Technologies. The council went into executive session, and when they emerged, took a vote to sell the building, located at 204 North Broadway. The sale will have to be formally approved by ordinance, which will be introduced next month, officials said. John Payne and Emily LaDouceur abstained from voting, while the rest of the council voted in favor of the sale.
In other news, Mayor Bruce Fraley said there are preliminary indications that Berea will be getting the green light for the Berea Bypass Phase II. Fraley said city officials were tipped off by Banks Engineering employees that the state will be letting bids out for Phase II in January. Fraley said city officials are very excited about that prospect if proves to be true. Jim Davis noted he is cautiously optimistic.
In another major announcement, Fraley revealed the city’s bid to designate a Chestnut Street/Old Town historic district has been approved, according to the Kentucky Heritage Council. That means buildings in the designated areas can be listed in the National Registry of Historic Places, and will be eligible for certain tax incentives for improving their property. City officials hope to use the designation as a springboard for economic development in the Chestnut Street/Old Town shopping areas, ideally luring investors to purchase and renovate the buildings for use by new businesses.
In other developments, the council heard a presentation by Craig Williams on chemical munitions destruction at the Blue Grass Army Depot. Williams noted there has been significant progress in the destruction of chemical projectiles, and that the target for completion of the project remains 2023.
Williams noted however, that the facility used for the supercritical water oxidation process failed to meet initial safety standards, which might have meant the $15 million facility would have gone unused. Williams contacted Senator Mitch McConnell, however, recommending that the facility be turned over to the U.S. Army Chemical and Biological Command for retooling and use for weapons disposal.
Williams stated activities at the Blue Grass Army Depot have had a significant economic impact on Kentucky and Madison County, adding $186 million has been spent with Kentucky companies, and $109 million spent in Madison County. The operation employs 1,381 people. Williams said that community leaders are working on finding ways to keep the highly skilled workforce in Madison County, perhaps by luring new industries to the area.
David Rowlette and Emily LaDouceur made their final appearances as council members Tuesday. They are being replaced by Teresa Scenters and Katie Startzman, respectively. Councilmembers wished both of them well, expressing hope that they would continue to serve Berea. Rowlette, who was first appointed to the council in 2017 when Billy Wooten stepped down, then was elected in 2018, said it had been an honor to serve. LaDouceur wished peace to other council members and stated: “I hope you’ll all start doing the right thing for our people.”
