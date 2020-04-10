P
hillip Harrison observed his 101st birthday last Friday and local first responders celebrated with the Berea resident.
According to City of Berea firefighter Brent Billings, the Berea Fire Department, the Berea Volunteer Fire and Rescue, the Kentucky State Police, Richmond Police Department, the Berea Police Department, Madison County EMS and the Army National Guard conducted a drive-by parade for Harrison at the Berea Health and Rehabilitation facility.
“On Thursday morning, we received a message from Berea Health and Rehabilitation about a resident they have who would be celebrating his 101st birthday on Friday,” Billings said. “But due to the COVID-19, they had to cancel his birthday celebration that they had planned. They asked us if we could drive by in a fire truck and wave or something like that. I thought, ‘no, we can do much more than that.’ So we started reaching out to our contacts in the first responder community to come together and create a special parade-party for him, from 6 feet away of course.”
