By Leslie Barlow
The Madison County Fiscal Court approved the first reading of a land use change for a portion of property near Interstate -75 during its Oct. 25 meeting at the Madison County Courthouse.
The property, 24.42 acres, located on Lexington Road and boarded by the state road garage and the interstate, will change from UC-7 Agricultural to UC-4 General Use, if approved during the second reading at the court’s Nov. 8 meeting in Berea.
Bert Thomas, Madison County Planning and Building Codes Director, said the planning and zoning commission approved the initial request at its Sept. 29 meeting. Thomas said the zone change request was consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan, as well as the property layout, location, and topography made it suitable for the designation of general use.
The court also adopted three roads in the Clark’s Place Subdivision into county road maintenance. The roads include Callie’s Way 1,125 feet long by 20 feet wide, Andera’s Way 1,164 feet long by 22 feet wide, and Nikki’s Circle 375 feet long by 22 feet wide.
In other business:
• The court recognized the Madison Central High School girls and boys golf teams for winning the 2022 Kentucky State High School Athletic Association State Golf Tournament. It is the third time in state golf tournament history that both the girls and boys teams from the same school claimed the title.
The Madison County Fire Department promoted Jackson Roader and Joseph Meade from the classification of Firefighter Two and Three, respectively, to Firefighter Four. Both men will receive a pay increase to $10.74 per hour beginning Oct. 26. The classification of firefighter four means the two men can teach new recruits.
The road department hired Brian Keith as a general laborer at a rate of $14 per hour beginning Oct. 25, Eric Burton as a CDL driver and general laborer at a rate of $16 per hour beginning Oct. 26, and Doug Martin as a seasonal part-time laborer for snow removal and CDL driver at a rate of $20 per hour beginning Nov. 2.
The EMA/CSEPP hired Erin Mueller and Esther Harris as EOC technicians at rates of $18.41 per hour beginning Nov. 9.
