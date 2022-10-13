At its Oct. 11 meeting, the Madison County Fiscal Court approved a Memoriam of Agreement for a contract extension with the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP) to continue to complete projects in the county.
Each contract has a one-year term beginning Oct.1, 2022 and continuing through Sept. 30, 2023.
Jennifer Hitch, Madison County EMA/CSEP deputy director, said each year the county receives a certain amount of funding from CSEPP earmarked to meet certain objectives.
“At the end of the fiscal year, if we have met all of our objectives, but we still have funding remaining we have the opportunity to turn that remaining funding into projects that would benefit the county,” she said.
Since fiscal year 2017 and 2018, the county has received $102 million in CSEPP funding. The county received $15 million for the fiscal year 2021 CSEPP grant.
The court also heard the county is applying for a Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity Grant. Jill Williams, assistant county judge-executive, said the money awarded in the grant would further enhance the county’s cybersecurity protections.
Williams said the grant program is a 5-step process and the county is in the early stages of developing. She said no amount is tied to the grant application because the amount awarded would be determined after the county receives quotes from the companies who would be completing the cybersecurity review of the county’s procedures.
“We feel like we have a great opportunity to receive funds,” Williams said.
In other business:
* The court approved the hiring of Allen Friend and Heather Anderson as EOC technicians at rates of $18.41 per hour beginning Oct. 19. Both salaries are completely funded by CSEPP.
• Shane Brinley was promoted to Operations Lead effective Oct. 12 at a rate of $21.22 per hour under funding from CSEPP.
• Magistrates also approved the hiring of Leah Johnston for the position of administrative assistant II at the Madison County Animal Shelter at a rate of $14 per hour beginning Oct. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.