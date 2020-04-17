The Madison County Fiscal Court accepted a number of bids to begin six different road repair projects. In a Tuesday meeting that was conducted via video-conferencing, the court accepted the bids of the following companies:
For deck repair on a bridge on Angel Road, VanHooseCo Precast of Loudon, Tennessee won the bid for $40,323. VanHooseCo also won the bid to repair the Bogie Mill Bridge for $99,584. Hinkle Environmental Services won bids for four of the proposed jobs, including a two-part project for the repair of slide damage on Arbuckle Road. Hinkle’s bid for job No. 1 was accepted for $125,760, while the company’s bid for job No. 2 at Arbuckle Road was accepted for $106,203. Hinkle’s proposal for slide repair on Hagan Road was accepted for $55,182, as well as rail and curb repair on Wheeler Road for $74,923. Magistrates voted unanimously to accept the bid recommendations after they were reviewed by county road department officials.
The court also heard the first reading of a solid waste management ordinance which would include new regulations. Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor said citizens can review the ordinance on the transparency section of the county’s website, and they can comment by email at comments@madisoncountyky.us.
Turning to the COVID-19 crisis, the court unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the judge/executive to execute an agreement to receive a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Taylor explained the grant for $58,008 enables the county to recover costs related to overtime, protective equipment such as masks and clothing, travel expenses related to the distribution of emergency supplies, and costs relating to the care of inmates during the crisis.
Moving on to public safety, the court then voted to approve a number of memorandums of agreement between the cities of Richmond and Berea, as well as Berea volunteer firefighters for the purpose of securing mutual aid agreements. The agreements pledge mutual assistance in providing emergency services, hazardous material containment, motor vehicle accidents and other emergencies between the Madison County Fire Department and the city fire departments of Berea and Richmond, as well as the Berea Volunteer Fire Association, Inc., and the Berea Rescue Squad, Inc.
In other business:
• The court adopted a resolution regarding a CDBG project to expand God’s Outreach. The measure was approved unanimously and provides for the payment of a $58,000 invoice to Grant’s Excavating. The project is funded with a $300,000 CDBG grant.
• Another resolution adopted Tuesday endorsed an agreement with Southern Health Partners Health Services for the provision of a psychiatric nurse to Madison County Detention Center. The county is required to provide court-ordered assessments of indigent individuals, officials explained.
• Turning to personnel, the court approved several promotions. Clay Kaylor was promoted to the rank of shift supervisor in the EMA/CSEPP, while Jacob Daniels, Robert Freeman, Logan King, and Austin Wilby were all promoted to the rank of firefighter III.
• During the Judge’s Report, Taylor reminded people to continue to observe social distancing and he also urged citizens to take advantage of the county’s four parks. Taylor said he appreciates that citizens have made an effort to observe the voluntary quarantine. Taylor also urged citizens to participate in the 2020 census, noting that the accurate count will impact state and federal representation for the community, school funding, road funding, and other critical facets of county life for the next decade.
• Magistrate Tom Botkin reiterated Taylor’s point on the census, noting the census will determine the distribution of some $675 billion in funding. Botkin mentioned that citizens can also participate in the census online at 2020census.gov or by calling 1-844-330-2020.
• Magistrate John Tudor noted that Kroger and the state are partnering to provide drive thru COVID-19 tests at selected outlets. Tudor said priority is given to healthcare workers, first responders, and those suffering from conditions that compromise their resistance to the virus, such as heart, kidney disease, or diabetes. Tudor noted the tests will be administered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until 250 tests per day are administered. There was no information on when the program would start in Richmond.
———
Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger noted the Kentucky Primary Election has been moved to Tuesday, June 23. The final day to register to vote is May 26, he said. Barger said citizens can register to vote online at elect.ky.gov, and that voting by mail will take place in the June election. Barger said he expects the official results of the primary to be finalized one week after the election. Residents can also renew license tags online at drive.ky.gov, or call the Clerk’s Office for more information at 624-4703.
