By Leslie Barlow
Citizen Staff Writer
Broadband internet service is coming to all parts of Madison County following the approval of a broadband expansion funds proposal at the Feb. 14 meeting of the Madison County Fiscal Court
The project, in conjunction with Spectrum Internet, will provide internet access service for 2,244 structures or 6% of the county that is currently under served.
“I am so proud of my team and for the resolution that was passed today. We have worked together and there is a much smaller number today than there was when we started this project in 2021. But that doesn’t make this group of citizens who are unserved any less important. Our goal from the beginning has been to give everyone in Madison County access to high quality Internet and that is exactly what this proposal will do,” said Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor.
County officials raved about the working relationship with existing providers through this process and contractor, All Points Broadband (APB), who has been instrumental in the process. They completed a field survey, which was an important first phase of the county wide broadband expansion to bring high quality and affordable broadband to every citizen in the county.
The county will use $750,000 from funds received from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), to aid Spectrum to expand broadband services in the underserved areas in the county. The ARPA funds will be combined alongside a roughly $6.7 million investment from Spectrum to complete the project.
As directed by the ARPA and U.S. Department of Treasury, counties can invest Recovery Funds into a broad range of programs, services and projects under five categories to: support the public health response; address negative economic impacts caused by COVID-19; replace lost revenue; provide premium pay to essential workers; and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Under the terms of the contract, if the number of structures or citizens that need to be served is lower than expected, the cost will be less. If the number is larger, the cost will remain the same.
Spectrum will complete a field survey on the unserved areas in the county during the months of March and April, with the final construction plan expected to be completed at
the end of April. Construction is estimated to take 18-24 months, with the entire county having broadband access by May 2025.
In other business, the court approved funding to tear down and replace the bridge at East Bill Eads Road (C.R. 1312). The county will be responsible for all phases of the project. The Kentucky Transportation Department will reimburse the county 80% of the cost of the project, but not to exceed $80,000.
Scott Shepherd, Madison County Road Supervisor, said the department will use the 80/20 bridge money the county receives from the state to pay for the project. He said the county will also commit to using the fund next year, which will give the county another $80,000, and the county will be out $120,000 toward the cost of the project.
Construction is expected to begin in May and will last three-to-four weeks. The new concrete bridge will have a 30-to-40 ton weight limit.
Shepherd said the state inspected the bridge last year and it was determined that it was unsafe and in need of replacement.
The court awarded a bid to Brinlee Mountain Fire Apparatus for $139,194,02 to refurbish a 2001 Freightliner Fire Pumper Truck (Engine 3)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.