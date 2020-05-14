The Madison County Fiscal Court unanimously approved the first reading of the 2020-2021 budget Tuesday, which calls for approximately $72 million in spending.
Addressing the videoconference meeting, County Treasurer Glenna Smith announced some minor corrections to the spending plan, which was read for the first time in a special called meeting last week. Smith noted the county will be gaining an additional $25,000 in revenue annually by virtue of a data storage contract with Scott County, in which Madison will maintain some of that county’s data.
The 2020-2021 budget includes no salary increases for the county’s staff or elected officials, though salaries of some officers are mandated to increase by state law, such as the county attorney, Smith noted in a previous meeting.
Madison County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor noted the budget would be available online for public review at madisoncounty.ky.us under the transparency section of the county’s website. At press time the budget was not yet posted. Comments on the proposed spending plan can be sent to comment@madisoncounty.ky.us
The 2020-2021 budget will come up for a final vote at a teleconferencing meeting on May 26 at 9:30 a.m.
In other action, the county unanimously adopted a resolution to apply for intergovernmental funds to upgrade Kentucky Highway 52 from Wallace Mill Road to I-75, realigning with Duncannon Lane. The funds are available through the U.S. Transportation BUILD program funds. This is the third time the county is applying for the grant. Taylor noted the county and the City of Richmond had previously pledged $500,000 for the project, but now both entities revised that commitment to $100,000 because of fiscal uncertainty. The City of Berea, as well as other governments bordering Madison County, have written letters of support for the proposal.
Additionally, the Fiscal Court unanimously approved a lease agreement in which the Administrative Office of the Courts rents space from the county for family court. Total revenues to the court annually would be $630,000, including operating costs, according to the proposal. A similar agreement was approved for state use of county facilities for Madison County Circuit Court.
The court also approved a memorandum of understanding involving operations at the Blue Grass Army Depot. The memorandum outlines the responsibilities of the various entities, including Madison County, addressing the unlikely event of a chemical weapons accident.
The court also authorized Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor to execute a county road aid agreement through the Department of Rural Municipal Aid. Under the agreement, the county would receive an estimated $1,339,395 in road aid funds, approximately $40,000 of which would go into an emergency road fund. The amount received this year is lower than past years because the price of gasoline is lower, and less gasoline is being purchased because of the voluntary travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also Tuesday, Taylor recommended that county residents continue to exercise caution during the current health crisis, encouraging people to wear masks when in public, continue voluntary isolation, and be diligent about washing their hands. Taylor also noted Madison County parks are open, though he urged citizens to continue exercising social distancing. Battlefield Golf Course is also open, Taylor noted.
The court approved expenditures for a CBDG project to expand God’s Outreach in Richmond. Approximately $300,000 in CDBG funds has been earmarked for the project.
