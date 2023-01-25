The Madison County Fiscal Court and the City of Richmond are in discussions to fund the construction of a 95-bed rehabilitation facility for men in Richmond.
Richmond City Manager Rob Minerich asked the court to participate in an interlocal agreement, along with the city of Richmond, to help finance the facility at the fiscal court’s Jan. 24 meeting at Richmond City Hall. The court will vote on Feb. 14 whether or not to enter into the agreement with the city.
In his speech to the court, Minerich said there were 69 deaths in Madison County in 2022 due to overdoses. So far in 2023, there have been five confirmed overdose deaths in the county.
“This would be one of the missing pieces of the puzzle in our community,” Minerich said. “We have a women’s rehab center, God’s Outreach, a food bank, and Madison Home, which serves the homeless, as well as helps with addiction and mental health. “
Minerich said it would cost $6 million to purchase property and renovate it for use as a rehabilitation facility. The city is applying for a $3 million federal grant from the Economic Development Association.
He is asking the county to contribute $1.5 million to match the $1.5 million the city would contribute. The money from the city and county would come from the Opioid Settlement Fund, which is not a part of either the city or county’s general funds.
Last February State Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the finalization of a $26 billion national Opioid Settlement Fund with Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen- three major pharmaceutical distributors in the U.S.- and Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids. The agreement stems from the companies’ roles in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic.
Of that $26 billion, Kentucky is scheduled to receive $478.1 million to be paid out in installments through 2038. The state will keep 50 percent of the total amount, with the remaining 50 percent will be divided between state and local governments.
Minerich said the city had received its first payments of $480,000 and will receive 18 more payments.
The city of Richmond began working alongside the Blue Grass Area Development District and the Fletcher Group in 2022 on the grant application, as well as began the search for property to construct the facility.
“The grant application is now in the que to be submitted and we have secured an option on some property for the project,” Minerich said. He anticipates to include letters of support from state and federal elected officials and any agreement from the city and county would only strengthen the application.
Minerich told the court the facility could open 12 to 18 months after beginning construction and remodeling. “This all hinges on getting the EDA grant,” he said. “From what we are hearing from BGADD and the Fletcher Group is if we had an interlocal agreement it shows the project is fully funded and it is likely we would receive the grant.”
He told the court it could be late summer or early fall before the grant applications are awarded. “So, if we receive the grant, it could be the Fall of 2024 or the Spring of 2025 before you would see this open,” Minerich said.
New Vista would manage and fund all the operating costs of the facility once it is opened. Minerich said after receiving the grant and remodeling the facility, the first phase of the project would be the opening of 40 recovery beds. Phase two would open 55 longer-term beds.
“I don’t think as a local government we will ever solve the homeless problem or the addiction problem,” Minerich said. “But, I think it is our responsibility to support services where people have an opportunity to change their lives and that is all we can do.”
In other business
• Approved a $20,000 harm reduction grant application to be submitted to the Association of Substance Abuse Policy.
• Awarded a $122,000 bid to Atlantic Emergency Solutions for the purchase of self-contained breathing apparatus for the Madison County, City of Richmond, and City of Berea Fire Departments.
• Awarded a bid to Blue Grass International for the purchase of three snow trucks for a price of $679,001.85 ($226,333.95 per truck). The county currently has 10 snow trucks in its fleet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.